Jeremy Corbyn In Feisty Exchange With Journalist When Asked About Possible Local Election Losses

Jeremy Corbyn had a tense exchange with an LBC reporter today, after he was asked what would happen if Labour performed badly at May’s local elections.

“If you aren’t the right person to deliver that campaigning party that you say, will you take note? What would be a success for you on the 4th May?” Vincent McAviney from LBC asked.

But Corbyn told him: “Haven’t you got anything else to ask about?”

McAviney replied: “You’re the leader of a party, why can I not ask you about it?”

The journalist can then be heard being told to “stop recording”.

It has been predicted that Labour’s poor polling could lead to the party losing over 100 council seats when voters head to the ballot box on May 4.

Local government elections will be held across England, Scotland and Wales, alongside a number of mayoral elections in city regions such as Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.

The latest Guardian/ICM poll put Labour at 25%, their lowest support in these polls since the 2015 general election and joint equal to their lowest performance going back to 1983.

Launching Labour’s campaign in Newark, Nottinghamshire, Corbyn said the Conservatives “are running our country down in every way”.

“Home ownership, opportunities for our children, wages and conditions at work, the NHS, care for our elderly, and now life expectancy: they’re all going backwards, run down by a Conservative Government that looks after those at the top and manages decline for the rest of us,” he said.

Corbyn launches local election campaign: