'It Gave People Hope!' Eddie Izzard And Labour MPs React To Jeremy Corbyn's Speech

Jeremy Corbyn “gave people hope” with his barnstorming speech at the Labour Party conference, his MPs said. The leader spoke to a packed conference hall in Brighton and pledged to end “forced gentrification”, the gender pay gap and wealth inequality if Labour won the next general election.

This is what Eddie Izzard thinks of Jez's big speech. pic.twitter.com/sgajyplzoI — Ned Simons (@nedsimons) September 27, 2017

Exiting the conference hall after the speech, Eddie Izzard said “the whole mood” changed during the election.



“Did anything think we would as well as we did last time? He was out campaign like crazy I was out campaigning like crazy.



“The whole mood changed. The right wing media was twisting it one way- and we took it another way.”

Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley said: “There was something in there for everyone.” Glasgow North East MP Paul Sweeney added: “This is the reason I joined the Labour Party. It was a real mission of hope for our country, a real mission of change for our society.”

Does Richard Burgon think it was a good speech by Jez. Yes. Yes he does. pic.twitter.com/N46JN6Iyez — Ned Simons (@nedsimons) September 27, 2017

Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon said: “The test of a politician optician and prime minister isn’t how good their speeches are but suffice to say, Jeremy is an even better speaker now than he was two years ago, he’s an even better speaker now than he was was in 1983. “He is great speaker. The most important thing is he will be great prime minister.”

.@TanDhesi says Jeremy Corbyn is a prime minister in waiting #Lab17 pic.twitter.com/636zh2BU9z — Kate Forrester (@kateforrester) September 27, 2017

Slough MP Tan Dhesi said: “It was a very uplifting speech that will bring hope and inspiration to the country. “I think it was brilliant.” He added: “Labour is a government-in-waiting anf very soon we will have a Labour Government in this country.”

.@IanLaveryMP gives us his reaction to Jeremy Corbyn's speech. pic.twitter.com/7H9glGvxIt — Kate Forrester (@kateforrester) September 27, 2017

Party chairman Ian Lavery said: “This was a speech that millions of people in this country have been waiting for. It gave people hope, aspiration, something to look forward to, something to put a smile on their face instead of doom and gloom, Tory cuts and Tory austerity. “We’re on the way up. We’ve got 570,000 members. We want an election now and we will win that election.”′