'It Gave People Hope!' Eddie Izzard And Labour MPs React To Jeremy Corbyn's Speech

Jeremy Corbyn “gave people hope” with his barnstorming speech at the Labour Party conference, his MPs said.
The leader spoke to a packed conference hall in Brighton and pledged to end “forced gentrification”, the gender pay gap and wealth inequality if Labour won the next general election.
Exiting the conference hall after the speech, Eddie Izzard said “the whole mood” changed during the election.
“Did anything think we would as well as we did last time? He was out campaign like crazy I was out campaigning like crazy.
“The whole mood changed. The right wing media was twisting it one way- and we took it another way.”
Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley said: “There was something in there for everyone.”
Glasgow North East MP Paul Sweeney added: “This is the reason I joined the Labour Party. It was a real mission of hope for our country, a real mission of change for our society.”
Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon said: “The test of a politician optician and prime minister isn’t how good their speeches are but suffice to say, Jeremy is an even better speaker now than he was two years ago, he’s an even better speaker now than he was was in 1983.
“He is great speaker. The most important thing is he will be great prime minister.”
Slough MP Tan Dhesi said: “It was a very uplifting speech that will bring hope and inspiration to the country.
“I think it was brilliant.”
He added: “Labour is a government-in-waiting anf very soon we will have a Labour Government in this country.”
Party chairman Ian Lavery said: “This was a speech that millions of people in this country have been waiting for. It gave people hope, aspiration, something to look forward to, something to put a smile on their face instead of doom and gloom, Tory cuts and Tory austerity.
“We’re on the way up. We’ve got 570,000 members. We want an election now and we will win that election.”′
Speaking to a delegate from Gloucester, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “That’s a seat we are going to win at the next election because the policies in these manifestos are exciting people and giving people hope and that is what this conference has all been about and next week at the Tory conference you will see a shambolic party squabbling and trying to get rid of their leader.
“Cabinet ministers fighting, they’ve got no answers to the issues facing this country. We have and we’ve had a great time here.”