Theresa May and her ministers have been “colluding” with Saudi Arabia in commiting war crimes against women and children in Yemen, Jeremy Corbyn has declared. The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman began a three-day trip to London on Wednesday, and No.10 revealed that he and May had agreed £65bn in new trade deals to help boost Britain post-Brexit. But the Labour leader hit out in Prime Minister’s Question Time as he urged the PM to demand an immediate ceasefire in the civil war in the Gulf state. In his most outspoken remarks yet on the conflict, Corbyn said that “British military advisers are directing war” in the country. After PMQs, his aides claimed UK personnel had helped to “target” schools and hospitals in Saudi bombing raids. Corbyn’s spokesman added that ministers should be held “accountable” for the “very large numbers of children” killed and injured by the air strikes against Yemeni rebels.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May welcomes the Saudi Crown Prince to No.10.

A UN report last year claimed that 1340 child victims of the conflict wwere recorded in 2016 in Yemen, at least 683 (51%) are the result of bombing raids carried out by Riyadh jets. Since January 2015, Yemen has been ravaged by a bloody civil war with Saudi Arabia backing the country’s Sunni elites and Iran supporting the Shia Houthi rebels. To date, more than 8,000 people have died. Asked by HuffPost if the Labour leader was saying that British servicemen and women should be prosecuted for war crimes, his spokesman said it was the politicians who should be made responsible. “The British Government has responsibility for what is taking place in its support for the Saudi campaign – it’s British ministers who should be held accountable for that.” And asked if the PM had ‘blood on her hands’, the spokesman replied: “This Government is responsible for the decisions that are being taken to support this military campaign and support this aerial bombing campaign of Yemen, and has directed British military personal to take part in advising the targeting of aerial operations in Yemen.

PA Wire/PA Images Protestors' vans objecting to the Saudi visit.