Jeremy Corbyn Says Carillion Bosses Should Hand Back Bonuses

Jeremy Corbyn says bosses at collapsed construction firm Carillion should pay back bonuses they have earned to prevent smaller firms from going bust.

The Labour leader said senior managers at the company, which employs 20,000 across the UK, should not be paid salaries because they had run the business in such a way as to put jobs at risk.

He told broadcasters on Tuesday evening: “The bonuses should come back.

“When there are people who are sub-contractors or small firms that are contracted into Carillion that are not getting paid, workers being made redundant at 48 hours’ notice, and less in some cases, the directors, for all the bonuses they have had, should pay them back.”

The Wolverhampton-based firm, which had a variety of government contracts, was put into compulsory liquidation on Monday, in what Corbyn claimed should be a “watershed moment” to end “rip off privatisation”.