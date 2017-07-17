Jeremy Corbyn has urged all wings of Labour to unite against the Tories - amid growing signs that his supporters will have to wait at least a year to shift the party further to the Left.

In an end-of-term address to the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) in the Commons on Monday night, Corbyn pointed out the party’s general election performance proved how it could succeed without in-fighting.

The Labour leader revealed to his MPs that his ‘summer election campaign’, touring the key Tory marginals he needs to win power in any fresh general election, would cover 100 seats across the country - 75 in England, 20 in Scotland and five in Wales.

Corbyn will personally visit 40 marginals before September, party sources said. He also joked that while many MPs were looking forward to the Commons breaking up for recess this week, the ‘bad news’ was he expected them out campaigning through the summer to get the Tories out of office.

Asked how the meeting went, he told HuffPost UK: “It was very warm, incredibly happy - maybe because there’s a recess coming in three days. They’re looking forward to a long recess, but my bad news is they’re not getting one because they’ve got to go campaigning.”

The campaign, backed by a social media blitz, is the largest Labour has attempted outside a formal general election campaign, aides said.

Corbyn told his MPs that he wanted to help them build on the record turnouts of at constituency Labour Party meetings (CLPs), by mobilising new members in particular in key constituencies.

The unifying message came as it emerged that attempts to change the party’s leadership rules – to ensure a leftwing successor - are facing defeat at this year’s party conference in September.

And moves by Corbyn supporters to blame the party’s HQ – and some trade unions - for not doing better in the 2017 election have also met stern resistance in a new internal report, HuffPost UK has learned.