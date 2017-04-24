Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour are set to be toppled by the Tories as the biggest party in Wales, according to a shock new poll.

The ITV Wales/YouGov survey puts the Conservatives on 40% to Labour’s 30%, a finding that would make Theresa May’s party the dominant force in the country for the first time in nearly 150 years.

Plaid Cymru are unchanged on 13%, but UKIP’s vote has collapsed from 13% to 6% since January.

Labour are down three points, but the Tories have soared by 12 points and appear to have picked up all the UKIP supporters, many of whom were previous Labour loyalists.

Their surprise 10-point lead points to Labour MPs’ worst fears that the ‘Corbyn effect’ is combining with May’s growing popularity to radically slash the party’s support.

The Prime Minister, who heads to Wales on Tuesday after chairing her ‘Political Cabinet’ in No.10, used an article in a Welsh newspaper to warn that alliances between Plaid and Labour in the Welsh national assembly could provide a blueprint for similar coalitions in the rest of the UK.

She said that the Brexit referendum “should have been a wake-up call for a generation of politicians who have taken the people for granted for too long” in Wales.