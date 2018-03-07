Jeremy Corbyn Was Member Of Facebook Group At Centre Of Anti-Semitism Investigation

Jeremy Corbyn was a member of a secret Facebook group currently under investigation over claims it hosted anti-Semitic material.

The group, called ‘Palestine Live’, was unearthed by anti-Semitism campaigner David Collier and reportedly contains a number of offensive posts, including Holocaust denial claims.

Its security settings mean it cannot be discovered using usual Facebook search channels and new members must be approved and added by insiders.

HuffPost UK understands Corbyn was added to the group by another participant when he was a backbench MP - and made a small number of posts - but left shortly after winning the Labour leadership in 2015.

His spokesperson said a probe into the group and its activities has now been launched by Labour.

“Jeremy condemns anti-Semitism in all its forms in the strongest possible terms,” they told HuffPost UK.

“He does not want the support of anti-Semites, who have no place whatsoever in the Labour movement.