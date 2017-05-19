Young voters are so disengaged from politics, more of them can identify Peppa Pig than Jeremy Corbyn, according to new research.
A survey of more than 2,000 British adults found that just 78% of 18-to-24 year olds could recognise the Labour leader, while 93% knew exactly who the cartoon pig was.
Theresa May fared slightly better, with 90% able to identify the Prime Minister, but both she and Tim Farron came in behind Peppa Pig, and only 49% of under 25s knowing the leader of the Lib Dems.
The poll from Populus and Bite The Ballot, a movement which encourages young people to vote, comes less than a month before the General Election.
Researchers also revealed that just 57% of young citizens plan to vote on June 8, compared to 79% of over 65s.
Almost a third of 18-24 year olds were also unable to name the date of the election.
Activists have described the findings as “concerning”.
Bite The Ballot chief executive Michael Sani said: “Politics has been made to feel alien and worthless to young citizens and there’s no political party that can hold their head up high and say they are breaking this trend.
“Thankfully the organisations and individuals working to support civic engagement can make a difference to the numbers of young citizens registered to vote and participating,” he continued.
“It’s only when the demand is there from the youth vote that any party will take them seriously.”
Sani added: “And if all else fails, we will start the Peppa Pig Party.”
During the election campaign, Bite The Ballot is been working with a range of youth organisations to encourage young people to register to vote with their #TurnUp campaign.
Earlier this week, the campaign released a tactical voting tool for students which allows them to identify whether their vote will count the most at home or at university.