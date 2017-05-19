Young voters are so disengaged from politics, more of them can identify Peppa Pig than Jeremy Corbyn, according to new research.

A survey of more than 2,000 British adults found that just 78% of 18-to-24 year olds could recognise the Labour leader, while 93% knew exactly who the cartoon pig was.

Theresa May fared slightly better, with 90% able to identify the Prime Minister, but both she and Tim Farron came in behind Peppa Pig, and only 49% of under 25s knowing the leader of the Lib Dems.