Jeremy Hunt's Unfortunate Name Is Causing Problems For Reporters Again

The curse of Jeremy Hunt has struck again with two journalists mis-pronouncing his name in the most unfortunate way possible.

Reporters have been stationed on Downing Street to report on Tory ministers coming and going as Theresa May reshuffles her Cabinet following her election humiliation.

On the BBC’s rolling news channel, Ellie Price reflected on what might be happening with the Health Secretary ensconced in No 10.

“We’re waiting to hear from Jeremy C*** ... Hunt and some of the other people who have gone in,” she said.