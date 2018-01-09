Jeremy Hunt persuaded Theresa May to let him stay as Health Secretary after declaring that “a captain does not abandon his ship”, HuffPost UK has been told.

In an impassioned, personal plea to the Prime Minister during a lengthy meeting to discuss her reshuffle, Hunt cited the public service ethos of his late father, a distinguished Navy admiral.

He declared it would be “dishonourable” to leave his post at a time when NHS staff were facing such a difficult time coping with winter pressures.

May wanted to offer Hunt an expanded post of Business Secretary, with a beefed-up role to help British firms prosper post-Brexit.

But the Health Secretary urged the PM to rethink, pointing out that doctors, nurses, midwives and other health workers were working so hard that he felt duty-bound not to leave the department.