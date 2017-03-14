Jeremy Kyle To Be A Guest On His Own Show For Comic Relief Red Nose Day Special

‘The Jeremy Kyle Show’ is going to get the Comic Relief treatment later this month, when its host becomes a guest on the programme.
The BBC has revealed first-look pictures of the one-off Red Nose Day special, which will see Jeremy in the chair, while David Walliams is in charge of hosting duties.
And Jeremy might want to watch out, as judging from these snaps, it doesn’t take long for David to get into the role:
See what we mean?
While the exact details of the problem Jeremy presents David with is yet to be revealed, we’re very intrigued by the fact Dominic Littlewood appears to have some sort of role.
A number of other snippets from the upcoming Red Nose Day telethon have also been revealed, including a teaser trailer for the hotly-anticipated ‘Love Actually’ sequel.
Ed Sheeran is also getting involved, with People Just Do Nothing’s Kurupt FM team allowing him to join them in the studio to record a special track, which will be revealed on the night.