A road-rage driver filmed screaming at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine is appealing against her conviction. Shanique Syrena Pearson was due to be sentenced on Wednesday after she threatened to knock the TV star out as she shouted and made a gun sign at him during the row. But appearing at Isleworth Crown Court, she lodged an appeal instead. Pearson had been told she may face prison after being convicted at Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court of road-rage offences on February 1.

Roadrage driver Shanique Syrena Pearson, who was filmed screaming at Jeremy Vine, leaves Isleworth Crown Court after setting date for appeal pic.twitter.com/xTbLhIDRrU — Jack Hardy (@JackHardy9) March 1, 2017

The 22-year-old single mother left court after her conviction in February with a jacket over her head and told the press outside: “I’m not happy.” Pearson, who has a number of previous convictions including assaults and theft, rolled her eyes and shook her head as the verdict was announced. Her latest offences were committed while she was subject to a suspended sentence and her case has been sent to the crown court. Judge Timothy King said at the time: “The court will decide whether the suspended sentence imposed should be activated in whole or in part.”

Splash News BBC presenter Jeremy Vine filmed the encounter

Her spat with Vine was captured by the 51-year-old Crimewatch presenter on his helmet camera during the ride from his home in Chiswick, west London, to BBC offices near Oxford Circus. He was cycling in the middle of Hornton Street in Kensington, west London, which had parked cars on either side, on August 26 last year, but stopped after being beeped at by the driver of a black Vauxhall Corsa behind him.