A woman who was videoed making a gun gesture with her fingers in a road rage incident involving BBC radio presenter Jeremy Vine has been convicted of a motoring offence.

Shanique Syrena Pearson was found guilty on Wednesday of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour after appearing at Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court.

Vine, 51, reportedly told the court that the 22-year-old had made a gun sign at him and cocked it at his head during the incident in Kensington, west London, on August 26 last year.