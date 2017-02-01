A woman who was videoed making a gun gesture with her fingers in a road rage incident involving BBC radio presenter Jeremy Vine has been convicted of a motoring offence.
Shanique Syrena Pearson was found guilty on Wednesday of driving without reasonable consideration for other road users and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour after appearing at Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court.
Vine, 51, reportedly told the court that the 22-year-old had made a gun sign at him and cocked it at his head during the incident in Kensington, west London, on August 26 last year.
Vine has since tweeted his gratitude to police for the way they handled his case.
The student, of Vauxhall, was captured on film screaming abuse at the Crimewatch presenter in footage he captured on his helmet camera.
In a video clip played to the court Pearson screamed: “Why would you do that? What the fuck, why the fuck did you stop in front of my fucking car.”
She then continued: “Do you not respect your fucking life? Move your bike, move your bike,” before kicking and pushing Vine and his bicycle.
Vine uploaded the footage to Facebook as well as passing it to police who charged Pearson in October.
The BBC presenter regularly cycles from his home in Chiswick to the BBC’s new broadcasting house near Oxford Circus.
In October Vine posted another video online showing a near miss he had with a driver while cycling in London, saying the motorist is the “driver I fear” while cycling.