Jess Phillips pulled no punches on Thursday night’s Question Time when she tore into Vince Cable.

The Labour MP said that she was hearing less and less that all parties were the same, before rounding on the Liberal Democrat leader.

She said: “There is absolutely no way, as somebody who fought the Lib Dems into third place behind the Conservatives, and having had my seat, there is no way I am going to forget the bedroom tax.

“There is no way I am going to forget the cutting of police under the watch of the Liberal Democrats, and there is certainly no way I’m going to forget university tuition fees.

“The very idea that it would be a moderate position is ridiculous. It would be a right wing position, as far as I’m concerned.”