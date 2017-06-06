Jessica Simpson has come under fire for the latest photo she has shared of her five-year-old.

The 36-year-old singer shared three snaps of her daughter Maxwell Drew wearing a bikini and helmet while posing outside on her scooter.

Simpson captioned the photos, shared on Monday 5 June: “Safety first!”

Some fans shared their concerns about the way Maxwell was posing.

“She’s a doll but with all the crazies on social media, not sure it’s the best picture to post of your little girl,” one person wrote.