‘Harry Potter’ actor Jim Tavare is in intensive care after he was involved in a head-on car crash in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old, who played Tom the Innkeeper in ‘Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban’, suffered a broken neck and a punctured lung in the crash.

Michael Schwartz via Getty Images Jim Tavare

He also has 15 broken ribs, breaks in his right leg and fractured breastbones. His wife Laura took to Facebook to share a photo of her husband in a hospital bed and asked fans to “hold good thoughts” for him.

Facebook

“This is Laura here,” she wrote. “Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head-on collision,” she wrote. “He’s currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. “He’s had two blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.” Fellow entertainers took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery...

Thoughts with my old comedy compatriot, the vvv funny @JimTavare, who's in intensive care right now https://t.co/fxB0LB57KC — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) March 9, 2017

Get well soon Jim Tavare x — Christian O'Connell (@OC) March 9, 2017

Lots of love for my pal @jimtavare hope you make a speedy recovery man x — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) March 8, 2017

This is sad news. @jimtavare is a lovely & very funny man. Thoughts with him & his family. Hope he recovers soon. https://t.co/MKfbzwpnY7 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 8, 2017

Wishing our mate @jimtavare speedy recovery after terrible car crash. Hoping thumbs up means you'll be playing that double bass soon https://t.co/LhXyHXJvqD — Omid Djalili (@omid9) March 8, 2017

Get well Jim Tavare. Awful news :( — ewenmacintosh (@ewenmacintosh) March 8, 2017

Wishing @jimtavare lots of love and a speedy recovery after his terrible car accident. XX — Tony Gardner (@Tonygardner) March 8, 2017

The Essex-born actor, who trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, also co-wrote and starred in the Bafta-winning ITV series ‘The Sketch Show’.