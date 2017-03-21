Universities will be compelled to protect free speech on campus and in student unions under new government plans, it has been reported.

According to The Times, higher education minister Jo Johnson has written to universities telling them it is their “legal duty” to ensure students, staff and visitors are not barred entry based on their “beliefs, or views, policy or objectives”.

He wants universities to make a clear commitment to free speech in their governance documents.

Johnson’s call follows a growing trend of “no-platforming” at UK universities. A study into free speech released earlier this year found that a staggering 94% of institutions now censor their students.