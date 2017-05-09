Joanna Lumley Defends Brexit Supporters, Insisting The Majority Are Not 'Cruel And Wicked'

The ‘Absolutely Fabulous’ star spoke out about the current political unrest in the UK during an interview with Radio Times .

Joanna Lumley has defended supporters of Brexit , insisting the majority are not “bastards”.

While she was not drawn on which way she voted in last June’s referendum, Joanna was supportive of those who voted to leave the EU.

“We have to remember that most people in this country have good hearts and a sense of justice and generosity,” she said.

“What is highlighted are the bastards who say and do cruel and wicked things but we must remember the majority aren’t those people.”

Earlier this year, the 71-year-old admitted she could “understand a great deal about the Brexiteers’ problems”.

Speaking to HuffPost UK on an episode of ‘BUILD’, Joanna said of the EU’s decision making process: “You can understand people saying, ‘Let’s get out of this. Let’s make our own decisions.”

However, she went on to add: “On the other hand, the world is turning far faster than we thought it was. There are far more dangers, and I think far more anger.”