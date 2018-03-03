Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster will present the Best Actress award at tomorrow night’s Oscars after Casey Affleck pulled out of the ceremony. As is tradition, the actor, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in ‘Manchester By the Sea’, was due to present the award but is swerving this year’s bash after claims of sexual harassment were levelled against him.

Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster

According to Variety, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made a stand in the ‘year of the woman’ and asked four actresses to present this year’s lead acting awards. Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren will present the Lead Actor award. Traditionally, the previous year’s acting winners present the same categories for the opposite gender at the Oscars.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Casey Affleck won the Best Actor gong at last year's Oscars.