The new Doctor Who costume has officially been revealed and it’s simply adorable - and even better it’s pretty easy to recreate.

Jodie Whittaker’ has made history as the first female Doctor Who, replacing Peter Capaldi as the Time Lord regenerates for the 13th time.

Speaking about her appointment as the latest doctor, Whittaker said she was overwhelmed to be given the opportunity.

“It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor,” she told the BBC back in July.

“It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope.”