All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Jodie Whittaker's 'Doctor Who' Outfit: Here's How You Can Get The Time Lord Look

    'What on earth have you guys done with the Tardis' 👀 👀

    09/11/2017 16:20 GMT

    The new Doctor Who costume has officially been revealed and it’s simply adorable - and even better it’s pretty easy to recreate.

    Jodie Whittaker’ has made history as the first female Doctor Who, replacing Peter Capaldi as the Time Lord regenerates for the 13th time.

    Speaking about her appointment as the latest doctor, Whittaker said she was overwhelmed to be given the opportunity. 

    “It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor,” she told the BBC back in July.

    “It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope.”

    BBC

    Fans have said the look has great elements of previous Doctors, such as the series’ 11th doctor, Matt Smith, who also wore braces.  

    A twitter user, who goes by the moniker @MogaMoka2, posted this drawing of the 13th doc and we couldn’t help but share. 

    Get The Look

    See below to get the new Doctor Who’s look from your favourite high street stores. 

    • Topshop
      Velvet rib culottes by Nobody's Child, £25.
    • British Braces
      Fashion bright Hi-viz orange neon trouser braces suspenders, £11.99.
    • Asos
      Asos oversized Mac in check, £80.
    • Happy Socks
      Strips and dots socks, £9.95.
    • Clarks
      Orinoco spice walking boots, £69.
    • Misspap
      Megan McKenna black 'guilty' print t-shirt, £15.

    Side note: (rather hilariously, one fan was more concerned about the Tardis. 

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionCelebrity StyleshoppingDoctor WhoJodie Whittaker

    Conversations