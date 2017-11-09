The new Doctor Who costume has officially been revealed and it’s simply adorable - and even better it’s pretty easy to recreate.
Jodie Whittaker’ has made history as the first female Doctor Who, replacing Peter Capaldi as the Time Lord regenerates for the 13th time.
Speaking about her appointment as the latest doctor, Whittaker said she was overwhelmed to be given the opportunity.
“It’s more than an honour to play the Doctor,” she told the BBC back in July.
“It means remembering everyone I used to be, while stepping forward to embrace everything the Doctor stands for: hope.”
Fans have said the look has great elements of previous Doctors, such as the series’ 11th doctor, Matt Smith, who also wore braces.
A twitter user, who goes by the moniker @MogaMoka2, posted this drawing of the 13th doc and we couldn’t help but share.
Get The Look
See below to get the new Doctor Who’s look from your favourite high street stores.
-
Topshop
-
British Braces
-
Asos
-
Happy Socks
-
Clarks
-
Misspap
Side note: (rather hilariously, one fan was more concerned about the Tardis.