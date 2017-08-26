President Trump has issued his first pardon and, as is now apparently customary for his administration, it’s proving highly controversial.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just granted a full Pardon to 85 year old American patriot Sheriff Joe Arpaio. He kept Arizona safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2017

For your first insight into the decision see this tweet from 2012...

Congratulations to @RealSheriffJoe on his successful Cold Case Posse investigation which claims @BarackObama's 'birth certificate' is fake — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2012

The lucky fellow is former Arizona Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, and if you don’t have any idea who he is then don’t worry - the Phoenix New Times has you covered. The US local publication has helpfully rounded up some of the highlights of its Arpaio coverage over the years and it is truly astonishing. Here’s an overview - for the details, tap the Phoenix New Times links in their tweets.

We've been covering Joe Arpaio for more than 20 years. Here's a couple of things you should know about him... 1/many — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Trump spared Arpaio the prospect of serving jail time in granting the first pardon of his turbulent tenure, wiping away the lawman’s recent federal conviction stemming from his immigration patrols that focused on Latinos.

He ran a jail that he described as a "concentration camp." https://t.co/5MNt2lxOyw — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

The White House said 85-year-old Arpaio was a “worthy candidate” for the pardon, citing his “life’s work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.”

Prisoners there died at an alarming rate, often without explanation. https://t.co/wriqDix6EA — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Trump granted the pardon less than a month after a judge found Arpaio guilty of a misdemeanor contempt-of-court charge in a trial that was prosecuted by the president’s own Justice Department.

One of his jailers nearly broke the neck of a paraplegic guy who had the temerity to ask for a catheter. https://t.co/eySbTTJFph — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

“I appreciate what the president did,” Arpaio told The Associated Press as he celebrated the news over an Italian restaurant meal and someone in his party ordered champagne. “I have to put it out there: Pardon, no pardon - I’ll be with him as long as he’s president.”

One time, as a publicity stunt, he marched Latino prisoners into a segregated area with electric fencing. https://t.co/DYeyFUDhbD — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

The pardon drew a swift and harsh denunciation from an array of Latinos and political leaders, who said it amounted to presidential approval of racism by eliminating the conviction of a law officer who the courts said had used immigration patrols to racially profile Latinos.

Here's a couple of other examples of what went on in his jails: https://t.co/lX0xV7dyNg — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

And it overturned what critics saw as a long-awaited comeuppance for a lawman who long escaped accountability for his use of headline-grabbing tactics as sheriff in Phoenix.

“Pardoning Joe Arpaio is a slap in the face to the people of Maricopa County, especially the Latino community and those he victimized as he systematically and illegally violated their civil rights,” Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said.

The White House announced the pardon late Friday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane threatened Texas with severe flooding and on the same day Trump fleshed out the details of his ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, another move that will cheer his conservative base.

He ran an ongoing "mugshot of the day" contest on the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office website. https://t.co/n9hyv0u6Xd — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

The decision followed the uproar that ensued after Trump assigned blame to “both sides” participating in race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, this month.

He arrested New Times reporters for covering him. We won a $3.75 million settlement for that one. https://t.co/tB97Xtg5ig — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Trump has been plagued by poor job approval ratings, currently at 34 percent, the lowest mark ever for a president in his first year.

Under him, the MCSO failed to investigate hundreds of sex abuse cases, many of which involved children.https://t.co/CdsU0p9dZo — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

His decision on the former sheriff may also serve to energize supporters dispirited by the president’s dismissal a week ago of chief strategist Steve Bannon, a favorite on the far right wing of the Republican Party.

But he somehow found time and money to send a deputy to Hawaii to look for Barack Obama's birth certificate. https://t.co/lVX595OVmX — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

GOP leaders were mixed in reacting to the pardon. Sen. John McCain criticised the move and said it undermines Trump’s “claim for the respect of rule of law as Mr. Arpaio has shown no remorse for his actions.” Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Arpaio should be given credit for his crime-fighting efforts and allowed to “move on” and enjoy his retirement.

Oh, and one time he staged an assassination attempt against himself? That was weird. https://t.co/KboxuTwYXe — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Arpaio earned a national reputation by taking aggressive action to arrest immigrants in the country illegally. But years of legal issues and related costs took a toll on his political power at home, and he was handily defeated by a Democrat in the 2016 election.

In 2013, a federal judge confirmed what literally everyone in Phoenix knew: he'd been racially profiling Latinos. https://t.co/2uYZLMdnwt — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

The loss coincided with Trump’s election, based in large part on his anti-immigrant rhetoric. Arpaio campaigned for him around the country and spoke at the Republican National Convention.

So naturally, he hired a PI to investigate the judge and his wife. https://t.co/e7Nf01R7vn — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Arpaio defied court orders that he stop the patrols and has been pardoned by a president who has shown lack of respect for judges with whom he disagrees. Trump has had harsh words about judges overseeing the case against his now-defunct Trump University and his travel ban.

He also kept on profiling people, which is why he got charged with contempt of court (and was found to be guilty AF) https://t.co/PycurAtivk — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

“So Sheriff Joe was convicted for doing his job?” Trump asked supporters at Tuesday’s rally. “I’ll make a prediction. I think he’s going to be just fine, OK.”

He also tried to destroy some of the hard drives containing material that was supposed to be turned over the court. https://t.co/XKgR3SDWXd — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Trump issued the pardon seven months after taking office, though it is not unprecedented for a president to issue a pardon in their first year in office.

By 2015, his fondness for racial profiling had cost the county more $44 million. On top of, you know, ruining lives. https://t.co/zlLg6kCsUf — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

George H. W. Bush granted clemency after seven months in office, said Jeffrey Crouch, a professor of politics at American University who wrote a book on presidential pardons.

He also paid millions to settle lawsuits like this one, where deputies stood by as an inmate was brutally beaten. https://t.co/WppUM1vPOs — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Asked whether Trump sought a recommendation from the Justice Department’s pardon attorney or the deputy attorney general, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday: “I would imagine they go through the thorough and standard process.”

Because this is the Old West or something, he had a "Sheriff's Posse." One member got arrested on child porn charges https://t.co/FJosPbsdke — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

It is not unheard of for a president to exercise his broad power to grant pardons without formal input from the Justice Department, particularly when it involves an associate or a friend. President Bill Clinton ignited a major controversy on his final day in office with a last-minute pardon for fugitive financier Marc Rich, the ex-husband of a major Democratic fundraiser.

His office was responsible for countless fiascos like this botched SWAT raid, where deputies set a puppy on fire. https://t.co/Gb7MS5zare — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017

Former President George W. Bush set off a political backlash over his decision to commute the prison sentence of I. Lewis “Scooter” Libby on a perjury and obstruction of justice case that stemmed from a CIA leak. And Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon for his involvement in the Watergate scandal just days after taking over for his predecessor.

So, yeah, that's who Trump just pardoned. You can read all our coverage of Arpaio over the years here: https://t.co/7JkmOEVPWW — PhoenixNewTimes (@phoenixnewtimes) August 26, 2017