The tracks accompanying John Lewis’s Christmas adverts often go on to achieve huge chart success and we have a sneaking feeling 2017′s offering could be destined for chart success. This year’, the retailer’s campaign is accompanied by a dreamy cover of The Beatles’ ‘Golden Slumbers’, recorded by Elbow.

The single will be available to purchase and listen to on streaming services from Friday (10 November) morning, and it’s also been revealed that it will feature on a newly-announced Elbow’s ‘Best Of’ album, set for release on Friday 24 November. Frontman Guy Garvey has shared his delight at recording the track, as well as praising director Michel Gondry who took charge of the ad campaign.

“This project was such a pleasure,” he said. “Michel Gondry and the song did all the work for us. We are really proud to be involved.” The campaign sees them bringing in an established act to record the soundtrack for the first time since 2013, when Lily Allen covered Keane’s track ‘Somewhere Only We Know’. Lily’s track was also the last John Lewis advert song to top the UK Singles Chart, with last year’s - a cover of ‘Someday I’ll Fly Away’ by Vaults, falling short and debuting at number 53. Watch the advert here at 8am.