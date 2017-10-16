Britain has been been shaken by the sun turning red as a result of Hurricane Ophelia , prompting many in the UK to point a camera phone at the ominous skyline and confidently predict Armageddon is coming.

It wasn’t just the politician’s ashen face set to bloody backdrop that some thought alarming.

John Redwood is speaking to the BBC beneath a red sky and with Big Ben in a cage. pic.twitter.com/1URcuh3NF4

"People are being advised not to look directly at the John Redwood" pic.twitter.com/KOd6bAuLMz

A meme was born.

The veteran MP and eurosceptic is enjoying something of a revival. As one of the band of hardline Brexiteers, he pops up on TV regularly in an attempt to keep the Government honest over quitting the EU if anyone suggests it might not be a great idea.

Redwood came to prominence when he was a Cabinet minister and challenged John Major for the Tory Party leadership in the mid-1990s.

But perhaps more enduring is the then Welsh Secretary struggling with the words to the principality’s national anthem.