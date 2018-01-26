A victim of black cab rapist John Worboys has broken her silence, describing the decision to release him as evidence of a society that “simply refuses to deal with rape”. In a blog for HuffPost UK under her court pseudonym of DSD, she revealed her disbelief that she and another victim have had no other option but to launch their own crowd-funding appeal for a judicial review against the Parole Board’s decision earlier this month. “Unbelievably we cannot access public funding to do this,” she writes. “I am angry of course, that the responsibility for doing this, after everything I have been through, is on my shoulders again.”

PA Wire/PA Images John Worboys was jailed indefinitely in 2009 and is now set to be released

DSD, who was drugged and attacked by Worboys in 2003, added: “The system failed me from beginning to end. And now, here, unbelievably, was news that the system was going to grant him the ability to potentially hurt more women. “The Parole Board did not seek our input, and the public has still not been told exactly what evidence and arguments were considered in the actual decision to release him.” She calls for the inclusion of a victim impact statement in Parole Board decision-making to count as material evidence to help gauge the future risks posed by an offender. “It should help the Parole Board members understand exactly how the offender operated when he last had the opportunity, his skill in deception, his particular inclinations towards women and how much risk he himself was willing to take,” she added.

PA Archive/PA Images Worboys' drugged and attacked many of his victims in his black cab

Worboys, a former stripper and adult film star, was found guilty of 19 charges of drugging and sexually assaulting 12 women passengers, in one case raping a woman. He used alcohol and drugs to incapacitate his victims between 2002 and 2008. He was jailed indefinitely in 2009, with a minimum term of eight years. News of his release prompted anger and questions as to why not all of the 102 complainants had their cases brought to trial, with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) defending its decision by saying they did not pass the evidential test. Earlier this month, Justice Secretary David Gauke ruled out a judicial review of the Parole Board’s decision, telling the Commons he believed there was “no reasonable prospect of success”. The second woman behind the appeal, using the pseudonym NBV, was attacked in 2007 and believes she is his 75th known victim. Both women used the same initials during legal proceedings in order to preserve their anonymity. DSD continued: “I want to say as explicitly as I can that I do not seek simple retribution on this man because of what he did to me. Rather, it is my experience that tells me he is deeply predatory and likely to reoffend.

PA Archive/PA Images An undated police handout revealing property seized from Worboys including condoms, cigarettes and medication