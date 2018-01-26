John McDonnell At Davos Hints Labour Could Back A Universal Basic Income

John McDonnell has dropped the strongest hint yet that Labour could support a universal basic income for every British citizen.

The Shadow Chancellor has been speaking to the global elite at the World Economic Forum in Davos and said the party was examining whether the policy is workable.

He said he was “deeply interested” in the concept before warning those at the top have a “moral duty” to pay their taxes.

McDonnell went on to say that accountants should swear an oath promising not to aid tax dodgers.

A UBI is being trialled in some parts of Scotland and has been backed by millionaire Elon Musk as a means of crushing economic injustice in the age of insecure work and zero hours contracts.

“We’re considering it, we’ve got a working group,” McDonnell said. “And that will bring forward reports for consultation.

“We’re encouraging wherever possible experiments as well as pilots. We’ll be learning from the pilots that have already.

He added: “Having a basic income would give people security, but also even in transitional phases in their life, would give them security as well.

“So I think it is worth examining.”

He warned power-holders and business leaders that millions of people are buckling under the strain of austerity as they gathered at the Swiss resort.