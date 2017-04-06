Jon Platt has lost a Supreme Court battle over taking his daughter on holiday to Disney World during school term-time.

Five senior judges at the court gave the ruling on Thursday 6 April after Isle of Wight Council challenged the decision that Platt did not have to pay the fine.

Platt had previously won an earlier battle against a £120 fine after taking his daughter out of school without permission.

The Supreme Court justices considered whether or not Platt committed an offence by failing to ensure his daughter “attended school regularly”, as required by section 444(1) of the 1996 Education Act.

They ruled that “regular attendance” had to be keeping with rules of the school.

The landmark decision was made after a two-year legal battle.

It is likely to affect millions of parents’ decisions about taking their children out of school to go on holiday.