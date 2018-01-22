Jeremy Corbyn is to demand an ‘emergency Budget’ to pump £5bn into the NHS and an end to ‘Carillion-style’ outsourcing in the health service, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has told MPs.

Speaking to the weekly Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) meeting in the Commons, Ashworth said that he and Corbyn would underline the twin policies at a central London rally of doctors and nurses and other health staff this Thursday.

The event will kick off a year of campaigning to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NHS and highlight that the winter crisis is in fact a ‘year-round crisis’ for patients and staff.

Ashworth, who said that the collapse of construction firm Carillion had exposed the dangers of outsourcing, vowed a Labour government would end the ’toxic privatisation agenda” within the health service – and introduce a new presumption that services such as cleaning would be done in-house.

His attack on outsourcing came as Shadow Cabinet Office Minister Jon Trickett set out Labour’s plans to withdraw public sector contracts from firms that failed to recognise trade unions, paid bosses too much or failed to pay suppliers on time.

Theresa May last week pointed out that the Blair government had started a third of all current public-private finance schemes.