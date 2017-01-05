Jonathan Rhys Meyers has become a dad for the first time.

The 39-year-old actor’s fiancée, Mara Lane, is said to have given birth to a baby boy on 15 December 2016 in the comfort of their own home.

E! News reported that the couple have named their son Wolf Rhys Meyers.

The couple, who started dating in 2014 and got engaged in the December of that year, revealed in September 2016 they were expecting their first child.

Lane has documented many pregnancy photos on Instagram in the past couple of months. She shared a selfie of her cradling her bump at Christmas and spoke about how she had been finding her pregnancy.

“Baby likes these [dresses],” she wrote. “Baby is super conscious, connected and aware and has not let me eat much meat the entire pregnancy either.

“Baby has me thinking about things I’d rather live in ignorance to. Baby is about to rock my world, I already know.”

Congrats to the couple!

