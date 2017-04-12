All Sections
    12/04/2017 17:56 BST | Updated 19/04/2017 10:49 BST

    ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ Cast: Jude Law To Play Albus Dumbledore In Next ‘Harry Potter’ Spin-Off Film

    The film is set decades before Dumbledore becomes Hogwarts headmaster.

    Jude Law is set to play a younger Albus Dumbledore, in the next ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ film.

    The second movie in the ‘Harry Potter’ spin-off series will see the introduction of Dumbledore, with fans learning about events that take place “decades before” he becomes the headmaster of Hogwarts School Of Witchcraft And Wizardry.

    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
    Jude Law

    The announcement was made on JK Rowling’s Pottermore website, and details about the upcoming film’s plot have also been revealed.

    Jude’s Dumbledore will be the school’s transfiguration professor, a “contemporary” of Johnny Depp’s character Gellert Grindelwald.

    Director David Yates is once again in charge of proceedings and has shared his excitement, stating (via Pottermore): “Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I’ve long admired and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him.

    Warner Bros
    Michael Gambon took over the role of Dumbledore in the original series, following Richard Harris's death

    “I know he will brilliantly capture all the unexpected facets of Albus Dumbledore as J.K. Rowling reveals this very different time in his life.”

    After this, there will be three more films in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise and David is set to direct them all.

    Filming for the sequel will start this summer and the movie is slated for release on Friday 16 November 2018.

