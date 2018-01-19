John Worboys Parole Board Decision Will Not Be Challenged By Government, Says David Gauke

The government will not seek a judicial review over the Parole Board’s decision to release black-cab rapist John Worboys from prison, David Gauke has announced.

The justice secretary told the Commons on Friday morning “the bar for a judicial review is very high” and he believed there was “no reasonable prospect of success”.

“I know this will disappoint the victims in this case and members of this House given the crimes for which he has been convicted. On a personal level, candidly, I share those concerns,” he said.