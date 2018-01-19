John Worboys Parole Board Decision Will Not Be Challenged By Government, Says David Gauke

The government will not seek a judicial review over the Parole Board’s decision to release black-cab rapist John Worboys from prison, David Gauke has announced.
The justice secretary told the Commons on Friday morning “the bar for a judicial review is very high” and he believed there was “no reasonable prospect of success”.
“I know this will disappoint the victims in this case and members of this House given the crimes for which he has been convicted. On a personal level, candidly, I share those concerns,” he said.
Worboys, 60, has spent under 10 years in custody and Gauke had been looking into whether ministers could challenge the decision to release him.
Police believe Worboys carried out more than 100 rapes and sex attacks.
He used alcohol and drugs to incapacitate his victims between 2002 and 2008.
The licensed London black cab driver told some women he had won money at a casino or lottery and offered them spiked champagne in an invitation to celebrate with him.
In 2009 the former stripper was convicted of 19 offences of drugging and sexually assaulting women at Croydon Crown Court and ordered to serve at least eight years in jail.
Charity workers who support victims of sexual assault and rape have criticised the length of time he has served.
Yvette Cooper, the chair of the Commons Home Affairs Committee, has said she was “really shocked” by Worboys’ impending release.