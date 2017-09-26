Justin Trudeau trolled Canadians who thought his red-haired-and-bearded photographer Adam Scotti was Prince Harry.

As the Canadian Prime Minister and Scotti were leaving a hotel, fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the royal, who is in Toronto for the Invictus Games, began shouting at Scotti in excitement.

Trudeau egged them on by pointing and putting his hand over his mouth in shock, while his photographer waved at the crowd before the realisation eventually sunk in that he was, in fact, just another ginger bearded man.