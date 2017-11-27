Just 24 hours before Prince Harry’s engagement to Meghan Markle was announced to the public, the Archbishop of Canterbury was forced to dodge inquiries about whether the Royal was about to pop the question.

Appearing on ITV’s Peston on Sunday yesterday, Justin Welby was grilled about the couple’s potential engagement, with Robert Peston suggesting he could have had a “tip off” about Harry getting down on one knee.

The leader of the Church of England grinned sheepishly as the presenter asked: “There is a total obsession in the newspapers today about Prince Harry about to pop the question to Meghan Markle - have you had a tip off on the inside track that this is about to happen?”