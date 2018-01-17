Duchess Of Cambridge Meets Child Patients On Visit To Great Ormond Street Hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London, to open the latest part of ongoing redevelopment at the medical unit.
Kate, who is currently pregnant with her third child, arrived at the Mittal Children’s Medical Centre on the morning of Wednesday 17 January to meet young patients outside, including Ava Watts, who handed the Duchess two teddy bears in hospital uniform.
After receiving the gift from Watts, who has cystic fibrosis, the Duchess complimented the nine-year-old on her choice of sparkly silver shoes.
The Duchess was wearing a red Boden coat, which she previously wore while carrying her first child, Prince George.
After meeting patients outside the Duchess went on to meet other patients and their families who are benefiting from the new facility updates, meaning they can be accommodated in the hospital, at their child’s bedside, for the duration of their time there.
The work has been completed in two stages, first the Morgan Stanley Clinical Building was created followed by the recently finished Premier Inn Clinical Building.
The second clinical building involved redeveloping and refurbishing the children’s hospital’s cardiac wing and is now home to a new surgery centre alongside inpatient wards for medical specialties, like infectious diseases and cardio-respiratory.
The royal family has a long-standing relationship with the hospital, with Queen Victoria becoming its first patron after it was founded in 1852, and the Duchess opened the first phase of works last year.