Duchess Of Cambridge Meets Child Patients On Visit To Great Ormond Street Hospital

The Duchess of Cambridge has paid a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London, to open the latest part of ongoing redevelopment at the medical unit.

Kate, who is currently pregnant with her third child, arrived at the Mittal Children’s Medical Centre on the morning of Wednesday 17 January to meet young patients outside, including Ava Watts, who handed the Duchess two teddy bears in hospital uniform.

After receiving the gift from Watts, who has cystic fibrosis, the Duchess complimented the nine-year-old on her choice of sparkly silver shoes.