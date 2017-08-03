Alexandra Schulman’s last ever issue of British Vogue has been revealed - with Kate Moss and co gracing the cover in Alexander McQueen.

The former editor-in-chief, who was at the helm of the prestigious title for over 25 years, announced her departure in January 2017.

Taking to Instagram, Schulman shared a snap of her final front cover, the September issue, with her followers on Wednesday 2 August.

“So excited to receive my final issue of Vogue as editor-in-chief. Filled with fashion and memories, and the women who made a difference in the past quarter of a century,” she wrote.