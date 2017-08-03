Alexandra Schulman’s last ever issue of British Vogue has been revealed - with Kate Moss and co gracing the cover in Alexander McQueen.
The former editor-in-chief, who was at the helm of the prestigious title for over 25 years, announced her departure in January 2017.
Taking to Instagram, Schulman shared a snap of her final front cover, the September issue, with her followers on Wednesday 2 August.
“So excited to receive my final issue of Vogue as editor-in-chief. Filled with fashion and memories, and the women who made a difference in the past quarter of a century,” she wrote.
Schulman also shared a photo of her final editor’s letter on social media.
“My final Editor’s letter published today. A look back over 25 years and thanks to everyone who made this September issue possible - the whole team at British Vogue, and welcome to the new man in the chair Edward Enninful who started yesterday,” she wrote.
The front cover - which features models Kate Moss, Edie and Jean Campbell, Stella Tennant and Nora Attal making her debut - was shot by legendary fashion photographer Mario Testino.
Edward Enninful, the former fashion and style director of American publication W Magazine, succeeds Schulman as Editor-in-chief, having commenced his role on Tuesday 1 August.
The September issue lands on newstands on Friday 4 August.