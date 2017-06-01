CNN has decided to sever ties with Kathy Griffin, following the controversial photo-shoot in which she appeared to have beheaded Donald Trump.

Every year since 2007, the news network has had the US comedian front their New Year’s Eve coverage with regular anchor Anderson Cooper, while she’s also regularly appeared to offer her opinion on a variety of topics.

However, six months ahead of what would have been her 10th New Year’s Eve, CNN has confirmed that they won’t be having the former ‘My Life On The D-List Star’ back.

In a short statement on their Twitter page, they said: “CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year’s Eve program.”

After the backlash that transpired after the photo-shoot went public earlier this week, Kathy issued a rare video apology, claiming that “she crossed the line” and is sorry for her actions.

She said: “I’m a comic, I crossed the line. I moved the line, then I crossed it. I went way too far. The image too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, it wasn’t funny I get it.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my career, and I’ll continue to do so, I asked your forgiveness. I’m taking down the image, gonna ask the photographer to take down the image and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Trump himself also blasted Kathy for the pictures, claiming that they had caused his family distress.

Each year, Kathy’s presenting stints for CNN on New Year’s Eve had become synonymous with the stunts she pulled to try and embarrass her co-host, which included stripping down to her underwear without a moment’s notice and pretending to perform a sex act on Anderson Cooper while he read from the autocue.

