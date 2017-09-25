Katie Price has revealed she’s considering donating one of her lungs to her terminally ill mum.

Earlier this month, the former glamour model revealed her 64-year-old mother, Amy, had been diagnosed with the lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and was told she has only three to five years to live.

Rex Katie with her mum, Amy

Now Katie says she’s talking about going under the knife to donate one of her lungs in a bid to save her mum.

Speaking at her ‘Audience With’ show in Stevenage, the 39-year-old told fans: “We’re talking about me giving her one of my lungs.”

Lung transplants are usually carried out after a person has died, but in rare cases a section of lung can be taken from a living donor.

However, Katie isn’t too confident the rare op will work, adding: “But I’m not sure it will save her.”

HGL via Getty Images Amy Price

The ‘Loose Women’ star has also hinted she’s set to turn her back on showbiz, as she’s training to become a paramedic.

She told the audience: “I’m training to be a paramedic – I’ve started the course and I’m 5 years on from being qualified.

“I like helping people. I was doing nursing before I got into modelling.”

PA Wire/PA Images Katie and Kieran split earlier this month.

Since finding out about her mum’s ill-health, Katie has also split from her husband, Kieran Hayler after discovering he’d been having a year-long affair with their nanny.

Since then Katie has revealed she has started taking anti-anxiety medication to deal with the tough time.

“I am on it, it’s for anxiety. I’m not scared to admit it,” she said. “If you’ve got a headache you go to the doctor and you get a tablet. I get anxiety now so I take it.”

