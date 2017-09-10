Katie Price Admits Fears She Could Suffer A Breakdown, Amid Personal Life Heartbreak

Katie Price has admitted she fears having a breakdown, amid the current heartbreak in her personal life.

Just a week after announcing her husband Kieran Hayler had been having another affair, Katie revealed her mum had been diagnosed with a terminal lung condition, and had also miscarried her sixth child.

HGL via Getty Images Katie Price has been through a lot in the past few weeks

The ‘Loose Women’ star, who has opened up about her struggles with depression in the past, has now spoken of her concerns it could all become too much for her.

PA Archive/PA Images Kieran Hayler admitted to cheating on Katie for a third time

Last week, Katie’s mum, Amy, admitted his is worried about how her daughter is coping with all that she has been through.

Amy, who has a life expectancy of three to five years after being diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, said on ‘Loose Women’: “I think I’m not going to sort of peg off yet until I know she’s settled.”

ITV Katie's mum has been diagnosed with an incurable lung condition

Katie later postponed the remaining dates of her ‘An Audience With...’ theatre tour, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.

She said in a statement: “I would like to send my apologies for any inconvenience caused by the postponement, and really hope that you are able to join me on my new date.”

Useful websites and helplines:

Mind , open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393

, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)

offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.) Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk

