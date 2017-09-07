Katie Rough Killer Detained For Hospital Assessment

The girl, wearing glasses and dressed in casual clothes, sat with a lawyer in another room at the court building.

For most of the hearing she had her legs crossed and rested her hands in her lap as she listened to the lawyers discuss her clinical diagnoses.

The judge was told she may have been trying to prove Katie was not a robot as she had “irrational beliefs”.

The girl denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at the hearing in July. This plea was accepted by the prosecution.

The judge has heard that the girl began suffering from mental health problems more than a year before the killing.

Prosecutors said she had reported delusional thoughts as well as depression, self-harm and suicidal thoughts.

They said the girl had talked of being convinced that people “weren’t human and were robots”.

But, as the judge addressed her, she bent forward and began crying loudly.

The judge told the court he only had a short section of his ruling left to deliver and would carry on speaking.

Earlier this year, the court heard that the teenager was found standing in a cul-de-sac in a York suburb, covered in blood and carrying a blood-stained Stanley knife as she rang 999 to tell police what she had done.