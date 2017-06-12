You can accuse Katy Perry of many things, but what you can’t say is that she isn’t putting her all into the promo trail for her new album, ‘Witness’.

In fact, Katy is so determined to get us all to hear her latest release that she’s thrown herself into a ‘Big Brother’-esque environment, moving into an apartment where her every move is being filmed 24 hours a day, and streamed live on the internet.

Just in case you’ve got better things to do with your time than watch Katy going about her business every minute of the day (imagine!), we’ve rounded up some of the stand-out moments from Katy’s live-stream...

1. Admitting she ‘loves’ Taylor Swift and apologising for her part in their feud

We’re still a little confused as to where Katy Perry stands regarding her Taylor Swift feud, she told James Corden she wants to put it behind her, but recently confirmed she and Nicki Minaj were recording a music video for alleged diss track, ‘Swish Swish’.

In the early stages of the live-stream, she recorded a podcast with Arianna Huffington, and elaborated further on their fallout, insisting: “I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually... I think it’s time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are bigger problems in the world.

“I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and like, I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this’.”

Taylor has maintained silence on the matter, but it hopefully won’t be long before she vaguely addresses the matter on her new album with a few clumsy metaphors thrown in for good measure.

2. Getting some yoga in with Jesse Tyler Ferguson

To stop Katy from getting too bored, her live-stream has seen her invite along a number of celebrity guests, and among the first was ‘Modern Family’ actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who swung by for a bit of yoga.

Spoiler alert: He wasn’t great.

3. Charades with RuPaul

Yes, in one of the live-stream’s more surreal moments, RuPaul dropped in for a game of charades. One word. Three letters. W. T. F.

YouTube/Katy Perry

4. Ranking her past conquests’ performances

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Katy has been romantically involved with stars such as Travie McCoy, Russell Brand, Diplo, John Mayer and Orlando Bloom, and when James Corden dropped in, he couldn’t resist asking about who was the best in bed.

In a special live edition of ‘The Late, Late Show’ segment ‘Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts’, Katy reluctantly disclosed that John Mayer was the best lover of the bunch (no surprises there, let’s be honest). Watch the clip below to see how she rated her other famous exes:

5. Addressing those oft-cited cultural appropriation accusations

Whether it’s her use of Japanese imagery at the at the American Music Awards, her panned ‘This Is How We Do’ music video or her more recent collaborations with Skip Marley and Migos, Katy has repeatedly been accused of poorly thought-out visuals at best, and outright racism at worst.

Despite her past comments on the matter being rather dismissive (“I guess I’ll just stick to baseball and hot dogs, and that’s it”) she provided a more considered response when talking to Black Lives Matter activist Deray McKesson.

She said: “I listened, and I heard, and I didn’t know. And I won’t ever understand some of those things because of who I am. I will never understand, but I can educate myself, and that’s what I’m trying to do along the way.”

Watch her full comments below:

I'm proud of Katy for acknowledging her mistakes with cultural appropriation. She's learning pic.twitter.com/uyHd3upmzx — la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 11, 2017

6. Cooking with Gordon Ramsay

Katy was able to use the fact she had 72 hours to fill as an excuse to try out some new skills, including a cook-along with A-list chef, Gordon Ramsay. Or at least, it was supposed to be a cook-along but Katy struggled to keep up, with Gordon eventually losing his cool and having to step in to salvage her meal.

He did manage to go five minutes without swearing, though, which we can’t imagine was easy for Gordon Ramsay:

7. One super-intense therapy session

It hasn’t all been fun and games, though, and in a moment of the live-stream that proved particularly hard to watch, Katy underwent a therapy session in which she discussed the difficulty she faces while balancing her public and private personas.

She also opened up about the suicidal feelings she had following her divorce from Russell Brand, and how her religious beliefs got her through that troubling time.

Watch the emotional hour-long session in full below:

8. Actual singing

Hardly surprising when you’re seeing a popstar live out their day for 72 hours, but Katy also performed tracks from throughout her career in the music industry.

There are plenty of ‘Witness’ performances on Katy’s YouTube channel, but it was great seeing her throw it back to ‘One Of The Boys’ - even accompanying herself on the guitar as she used to back in the day:

9. Caitlyn Jenner getting a talking to

A political discussion involving Caitlyn Jenner was never going to end well, and during a star-studded dinner party, media personality Amanda Seales took the opportunity to voice her opinions about privilege and ignorance to the former Olympian and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star.

Amanda Seales is educating Caitlyn Jenner and I am living.



Thank you @katyperry for all this beautiful acts. pic.twitter.com/GeRG6ulFKD — albert (@LordAlberts) June 12, 2017

10. Sleeping

Remember the glory days of the ‘Big Brother’ live-stream on E4? Remember how it would be on almost perpetually, despite most of the footage actually just showing the housemates snoring away? Well, Katy needs her rest too, and if you tuned in in the middle of the night, fans were treated to her… asleep. Odd.

11. A wake-up call from an old pal

Katy has collaborated with stars like Madonna, Snoop Dogg, Kesha, Britney Spears and Kanye West in various media during her time as an A-list star, but there’s only one name we’ve ever wanted to see her reunite with: the left shark.

Yes, remember when Katy entertained the entire world at the Super Bowl only to be upstaged by a shark who couldn’t quite keep up? Well, he paid Katy a visit, though she didn’t seem all too pleased to see him...

12. Hanging out with Nugget

Yeah, despite a plethora of household names dropping by over one weekend, the true star of the show was absolutely Katy’s dog, who appeared constantly throughout the live-stream. Here they are enjoying some bonding time:

Katy Perry Costumes