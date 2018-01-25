A former US ambassador has resorted to calling Sky News presenter Kay Burley a “munchkin” after the journalist suggested Donald Trump was a “slippery fish” during a tetchy live TV interview.

John Bolton made repeated personal attacks on the broadcaster as the ex-Ambassador to the United Nations was quizzed over the UK-US “special relationship” and potential trade deals after the US President and Theresa May met in Davos on Thursday.

Burley suggested to Bolton that “your president is a slippery fish”, and contended that “what he says and what he does is not necessarily the same thing”.

In June, the New York Times published a “definitive list of Trump’s lies”, which contained scores of falsehoods since taking office, and pointed out “Trump’s political rise was built on a lie” about Barack Obama’s birthplace.

Despite initially appearing to ignore Kay’s contention, Bolton returned to the “slippery fish” issue and said: “I think what you said is offensive and inappropriate.”

“You are a munchkin in the media and you may have your opinions but I think your job is to present the news accurately and not editorialise,” he went on.

“If you would like to tell me where the president behaved in a way that you disagree, let’s have an example of this and I’d be happy to deal with it.”