Kevin Spacey ’s decision to announce that he is “choosing to live as a gay man” in the same statement he addressed accusations of making a “sexual advance” towards a then-teenage Anthony Rapp has been slammed on Twitter.

After offering his “sincerest apologies” to Anthony Rapp, and claiming he doesn’t recall the alleged events, Spacey then took the opportunity to “address other things about [his] life”, adding: “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly, and that starts with examining my own behaviour.”

However, his decision to come out at the same time as speaking out over the allegations has not been well-received by many on social media, including former ‘Charmed’ actress Rose McGowan.

Rose - who has been at the forefront of the conversation surrounding accusations of sexual misconduct against film mogul Harvey Weinstein - urged the media to focus on Anthony’s allegations, rather than the coming out article, while also addressing the ‘House Of Cards’ star directly.