Netflix have confirmed that they will not be producing any new episodes of ‘House Of Cards’ that feature Kevin Spacey, following a series of sexual harassment allegations against the actor.
As Frank Underwood, Kevin is the focal point of the show but Netflix and production company MRC have not ruled out finding a way to carry on without him.
A statement reads: “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey.
“We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”
They’ve also confirmed that another Spacey project, a Gore Vidal biopic, will not be released.
“We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film ‘Gore’, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.” the statement concludes.
During the past week, a number of ‘House Of Cards’ have speculated over the show’s future, with many suggesting that the focus could shift onto Robin Wright’s character Claire.
Spacey is the subject of a number of harassment accusations and on Friday (3 November), two anonymous ‘House Of Cards’ crew members alleged the actor had acted inappropriately towards them while on set.
In response, a representative for MRC told CNN: “As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority. We have consistently reinforced the importance of employees reporting any incident without fear of retaliation and we have investigated and taken appropriate actions following any complaints.
“For example, during our first year of production in 2012, someone on the crew shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey. Immediate action was taken following our review of the situation and we are confident the issue was resolved promptly to the satisfaction of all involved.
“Mr. Spacey willingly participated in a training process and since that time MRC has not been made aware of any other complaints involving Mr. Spacey.”