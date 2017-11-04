As Frank Underwood, Kevin is the focal point of the show but Netflix and production company MRC have not ruled out finding a way to carry on without him.

A statement reads: “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of ‘House of Cards’ that includes Kevin Spacey.

“We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show.”

They’ve also confirmed that another Spacey project, a Gore Vidal biopic, will not be released.

“We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film ‘Gore’, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.” the statement concludes.

During the past week, a number of ‘House Of Cards’ have speculated over the show’s future, with many suggesting that the focus could shift onto Robin Wright’s character Claire.