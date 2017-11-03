London’s Metropolitan Police is reportedly investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey.

The assault is alleged to have happened in 2008, when Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre.

Spacey has been embroiled in scandal since actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance when Rapp was just 14 in 1986.

Since then, the Netflix series House of Cards has suspended production as more people came forward to accuse him of varying levels of sexual harassment. His agent and publicist have reportedly parted ways with him.

The Met would not comment on the identity of the alleged attacker but, according to widespread press reports, it is Spacey.

According to The Sun, the alleged victim reports visiting Spacey at home, falling asleep and waking up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him.