London’s Metropolitan Police is reportedly investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey.
The assault is alleged to have happened in 2008, when Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre.
Spacey has been embroiled in scandal since actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making a sexual advance when Rapp was just 14 in 1986.
Since then, the Netflix series House of Cards has suspended production as more people came forward to accuse him of varying levels of sexual harassment. His agent and publicist have reportedly parted ways with him.
The Met would not comment on the identity of the alleged attacker but, according to widespread press reports, it is Spacey.
According to The Sun, the alleged victim reports visiting Spacey at home, falling asleep and waking up to find Spacey performing a sex act on him.
A Met spokesman said: “On Wednesday, 1 November, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service.
“It is alleged a man assaulted another man in 2008 in Lambeth.
“Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”
Spacey was artistic director there from 2004 to 2015.
Since allegations about Spacey have emerged, the theatre said: “The Old Vic would like to respond to recent media reports by making it clear that we are deeply dismayed to hear the allegations ... against Kevin Spacey.
“Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level, as set out in our joint statement with the theatre industry on 23 October.
“We want our employees to feel confident, valued and proud to be part of the Old Vic family. Any behaviour we become aware of [that] contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”
After Rapp made his accusation, Spacey tweeted that he did not recall the events described but offered “sincerest apologies” for “what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour”.
He also came under fire for choosing this moment to publicly acknowledge that he was “choosing to live his life as a gay man”.