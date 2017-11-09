Kevin Spacey Accused Of 'Assaulting' US News Anchor's Son

Another sexual assault allegation has been made against Kevin Spacey, this time by news anchor Heather Unruh, on behalf of her son.

At a press conference on Wednesday (8 November), Unruh described an alleged encounter between her then 18-year-old son and Spacey, in which she claimed the Oscar-winning actor groped her son without his consent after giving him alcohol underage.

She told reporters at the press conference (via the BBC), that after getting her son drunk, Spacey “stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals”.