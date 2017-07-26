KFC’s latest advert in which a chicken swaggers around a barn to DMX’s ‘X Gonna Give It to Ya’ has prompted a backlash on social media.

The idea behind the ad, from creative agency Mother, is that it emphasises KFC’s products are 100% chicken. But it also acts a stark reminder that what you’re eating is an animal - and a sassy animal at that.

As Amber Lanfranchi puts it: “Who would wanna eat such a bad ass chicken?”

When the advert aired on TV, people were quick to share their views, with many agreeing that it was way off the mark...

Is it just me who thinks the new KFC ad is wrong? They're pretty much showing off the happy chickens they're essentially going to slaughter🤔 — Megan Winton (@winton_megan) July 25, 2017

#KFC ad is a fucking disgrace! — Ivana Mojito (@IvanaTinkle) July 16, 2017

Seriously though, veggie, vegan, whatever - Does anyone NOT think this KFC ad is disturbing/bad taste/shocking? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VIonKYpaT4 — Candice Haridimou (@candii_h) July 24, 2017

But wtf is up with the new KFC ad? So weird — ˗ˏˋ tara ˎˊ˗ (@Catstello) July 26, 2017

Some people praised KFC for creating the ad, which they said had “backfired gloriously” and would put people off eating chicken.

Congrats to #kfc on their new ad. How can anybody want the #wholechicken after watching that? 👏🏼🐔❤️@peta @KFC_UKI — Corinne Furlong (@CorinneFurlong) July 26, 2017

It's great to see the new @kfc ad backfiring gloriously!🐓 People are waking up & realising there's nothing as good as alive & happy chickens https://t.co/xcbzI7aRkW — Kate Louise Powell Ⓥ (@KatePow3ll) July 22, 2017

I loved the KFC advert with the dancing chickens. Untill i found out it was for KFC. — Tara (@taramurraymints) July 24, 2017

Its not cos KFC did it. Its cos they make the chickens look so human, and happy, yet their whole company is about killing them. — Tara (@taramurraymints) July 24, 2017

Blows my mind. Doesnt make sense. You cant personify something to advertise to eat them. I dunno. — Tara (@taramurraymints) July 24, 2017

Meanwhile others didn’t see any harm in the advert and admitted they’d still eat at KFC.

Man that KFC x DMX advert gets me every time 😂 — Sam Harwin (@esam589) July 24, 2017

I saw this ad out the other day and thought it brave, not offensive, and definitely compelling... — matt bush (@mattjbush) July 26, 2017

I want to eat the chicken. Funny how advertising effects people differently. — Nick Baughan (@nbaughan) July 26, 2017

I didn't want to eat *that* chicken. But it was a great ad for KFC, and it won't stop the kids ordering popcorn chicken — matt bush (@mattjbush) July 26, 2017

Jane Land, co-founder of Veganuary, told HuffPost UK the ad “seriously misfires” for two reasons.

“Firstly, it suggests that the chickens slaughtered and butchered for KFC have a life worth living which - inside those filthy, crammed, factory-farm sheds - they absolutely don’t.

“But it also shows the character of the birds, that chickens are bold creatures, who are inquisitive and active, and making this connection will only turn people off eating their flesh.”

Animal rights charity PETA said the advert was almost like something they’d design. Elisa Allen, PETA UK’s director, said: “It certainly looks as if we designed it, because it challenges anyone thinking of eating chickens to look these smart, sociable, sensitive, and beautiful birds in the eye and recognise that they’re individuals, not body parts to be battered as nuggets.

“Perhaps KFC is setting the stage to add increasingly popular vegan ‘chicken’ and other plant-based items to its menu.”

In response to the backlash, a spokesperson for KFC told The Independent: “Our fans know that when they eat with us it’s all about the chicken, the whole chicken and nothing but the chicken, so seeing one in our ad shouldn’t come as a surprise.