KFC’s latest advert in which a chicken swaggers around a barn to DMX’s ‘X Gonna Give It to Ya’ has prompted a backlash on social media.
The idea behind the ad, from creative agency Mother, is that it emphasises KFC’s products are 100% chicken. But it also acts a stark reminder that what you’re eating is an animal - and a sassy animal at that.
As Amber Lanfranchi puts it: “Who would wanna eat such a bad ass chicken?”
When the advert aired on TV, people were quick to share their views, with many agreeing that it was way off the mark...
Some people praised KFC for creating the ad, which they said had “backfired gloriously” and would put people off eating chicken.
Meanwhile others didn’t see any harm in the advert and admitted they’d still eat at KFC.
Jane Land, co-founder of Veganuary, told HuffPost UK the ad “seriously misfires” for two reasons.
“Firstly, it suggests that the chickens slaughtered and butchered for KFC have a life worth living which - inside those filthy, crammed, factory-farm sheds - they absolutely don’t.
“But it also shows the character of the birds, that chickens are bold creatures, who are inquisitive and active, and making this connection will only turn people off eating their flesh.”
Animal rights charity PETA said the advert was almost like something they’d design. Elisa Allen, PETA UK’s director, said: “It certainly looks as if we designed it, because it challenges anyone thinking of eating chickens to look these smart, sociable, sensitive, and beautiful birds in the eye and recognise that they’re individuals, not body parts to be battered as nuggets.
“Perhaps KFC is setting the stage to add increasingly popular vegan ‘chicken’ and other plant-based items to its menu.”
In response to the backlash, a spokesperson for KFC told The Independent: “Our fans know that when they eat with us it’s all about the chicken, the whole chicken and nothing but the chicken, so seeing one in our ad shouldn’t come as a surprise.
“We’re proud of our chicken, freshly prepared in our restaurants and sourced from Red Tractor Assured farms, and we’re not afraid to show it.”