A man was subjected to a 50 hour kidnap ordeal, during which he was physically abused, stripped naked, tied up and threatened with knives and a gun. The Metropolitan Police are appealing for information following the horrifying ordeal which began at around 2pm on Monday 4 December. The 24-year-old was approached in South London by two acquaintances, who lured him to a house in in the Thornton Heath area.

Metropolitan Police CCTV captures the moment two of the suspects approach and enter the victim's parents' house

Metropolitan Police Another of the CCTV stills

There, a group of armed men was waiting and he was taken hostage. The man subjected to what police described as an “extended bout of physical abuse and humiliation”. He was forced to call his parents and give them a ransom message, which they said they could not pay. He was then forced to hand over keys to their house in Sydenham, which two suspects proceeded to burgle, taking a large sum of cash, designer handbags, designer sunglasses and Rolex watches. The man only managed to escape when he was driven to a branch of the Metro bank in North End, Croydon, where some of the group planned to force him to withdraw cash. He saw his chance to escape and ran, fleeing to a nearby church, Croydon Minster, where the police were called. Police have named two men they wish to speak to in connection with the incident, brothers Ali Dervish, 28, and Sinan Dervish, 19. They have also released CCTV stills of two other suspects entering the victim’s parents’ home. Detective Sergeant Samuel Bennett of Croydon CID said: “This was a vicious and prolonged attack of a nature that thankfully is very rare. It has left the victim utterly distraught and traumatised.

Metropolitan Police Police want to speak to Ali Dervish in connection with the incident