Nearly 20% Of Five- To Six-Year-Olds Own A Mobile Phone

Nearly a fifth of five- to six-year-olds own their own mobile phone, a new report has found.

This jumps to 41% by the time children are aged seven to eight, and increases to 59% for nine- and 10-year-olds. By age 11, nine in ten have their own phone (91%), with no difference between boys and girls, the Childwise Monitor 2018 report found.

“The mobile phone is now the go-to device for children’s media activity, whether it is listening to music, checking social media or catching up on the latest Netflix series in their bedroom,” says Simon Leggett, research director of Childwise.