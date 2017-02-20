CCTV allegedly showing the assassination of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother has emerged. The clip shows Kim Jong Nam, 45, walking through a crowded shopping concourse of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as a woman approaches him from behind. She appears to wipe something on his face, before continuing on her way. Another woman also appears to approach Kim, before they both walk away.

Press Association A woman is filmed approaching Kim Jong Nam from behind and reaching at his face

Press Association Kim later sought help at an airport clinic, before dying on his way to hospital

Kim was taken to the airport clinic after suddenly falling ill shortly afterwards, telling medical workers he had been attacked with chemical spray, and died en route to hospital. Investigators are trying to shed light on a death that set off waves of speculation over whether North Korea dispatched a hit squad to kill a man known for his drinking, gambling and complicated family life. Officials in South Korea believe the attack was carried out by North Korean agents.

Getty Kim Jong-Nam, left, and Kim Jong-Un

Four people, including the two women seen on CCTV - one Indonesian and the other traveling on a Vietnamese passport - have been detained. The Indonesian told authorities she thought she was participating in a comedy show prank. Conspiracy theories and speculation abound as Malaysian police scramble to unravel what really happened to Kim, the son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and a mistress. After falling out of favour with the family, he lived for years in exile and was about to catch a flight to Macau when the attack took place.

Margie Mason/AP The airport clinic where Kim Jong Nam was believed to have been taken after falling ill