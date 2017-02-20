CCTV allegedly showing the assassination of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother has emerged.
The clip shows Kim Jong Nam, 45, walking through a crowded shopping concourse of Kuala Lumpur International Airport, as a woman approaches him from behind.
She appears to wipe something on his face, before continuing on her way. Another woman also appears to approach Kim, before they both walk away.
Kim was taken to the airport clinic after suddenly falling ill shortly afterwards, telling medical workers he had been attacked with chemical spray, and died en route to hospital.
Investigators are trying to shed light on a death that set off waves of speculation over whether North Korea dispatched a hit squad to kill a man known for his drinking, gambling and complicated family life.
Officials in South Korea believe the attack was carried out by North Korean agents.
Four people, including the two women seen on CCTV - one Indonesian and the other traveling on a Vietnamese passport - have been detained.
The Indonesian told authorities she thought she was participating in a comedy show prank. Conspiracy theories and speculation abound as Malaysian police scramble to unravel what really happened to Kim, the son of late North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and a mistress.
After falling out of favour with the family, he lived for years in exile and was about to catch a flight to Macau when the attack took place.
Leader Kim Jong Un has executed or purged a slew of high-level government officials since taking power in late 2011, and experts believe he might have been trying to eliminate a potential challenger to his leadership. Others think he was enraged over recent news reports that his brother tried to defect to the South in 2012.
On Monday, Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak defended his country’s investigation into the death in the face of criticism by Pyongyang’s ambassador.
Najib told reporters he has “absolute confidence” that police and doctors have been “very objective” in their work.
Earlier North Korean Ambassador to Malaysia Kang Chol had alleged that Malaysia’s investigation was politically motivated. Najib said Malaysia had no reason to “paint the North Koreans in a bad light” but added, “We expect them to understand that we apply the rule of law in Malaysia.”