Kim Kardashian Has Gone Platinum Blonde And Looks Incredible

Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself with white-blonde hair to her Instagram on Thursday 9 March and she looks amazing.
The reality star shared the makeover with the simple caption: “Blondie”.
Okay, so we can’t be entirely sure whether this is the real deal or not. Only last month Kardashian was spotted wearing a platinum blonde wig to Paris Hilton’s 36th birthday bash - but she pulls it off.
It’s not the first time the star has experimented with a drastic beauty update either - she dyed her hair ash white back in 2015 for Paris Fashion Week - and we love her for it.
From Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne to Zoe Kravitz, reaching for the icy-blonde dye is starting to seriously trend in 2017.
Is there a look Kimmy can’t pull off?