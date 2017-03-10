All Sections
    10/03/2017 10:41 GMT

    Kim Kardashian Has Gone Platinum Blonde And Looks Incredible

    Well, they do say blondes have more fun... 👸

    Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself with white-blonde hair to her Instagram on Thursday 9 March and she looks amazing. 

    The reality star shared the makeover with the simple caption: “Blondie”. 

    Blondie

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

    Okay, so we can’t be entirely sure whether this is the real deal or not. Only last month Kardashian was spotted wearing a platinum blonde wig to Paris Hilton’s 36th birthday bash - but she pulls it off. 

    It’s not the first time the star has experimented with a drastic beauty update either - she dyed her hair ash white back in 2015 for Paris Fashion Week - and we love her for it. 

    From Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne to Zoe Kravitz, reaching for the icy-blonde dye is starting to seriously trend in 2017.  

    📷 by @remymuntu

    A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

     Is there a look Kimmy can’t pull off?  

