It’s fair to say Coleen Nolan’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ victory came as a surprise to a lot of reality fans, mainly as she managed to keep away from the majority of the action during her time in the house, but it seems no one is more shocked at the result than fellow housemate Kim Woodburn.

The ‘Loose Women’ presenter clashed with Kim multiple times over the series, particularly in the last week, when Coleen branded her “vile” and “nasty” over her treatment of her fellow contestants.

Kim has now had her say on Coleen’s victory, in her typically candid fashion, and has hit out at those who voted for the eventual winner.