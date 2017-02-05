It’s fair to say Coleen Nolan’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ victory came as a surprise to a lot of reality fans, mainly as she managed to keep away from the majority of the action during her time in the house, but it seems no one is more shocked at the result than fellow housemate Kim Woodburn.
The ‘Loose Women’ presenter clashed with Kim multiple times over the series, particularly in the last week, when Coleen branded her “vile” and “nasty” over her treatment of her fellow contestants.
Kim has now had her say on Coleen’s victory, in her typically candid fashion, and has hit out at those who voted for the eventual winner.
She fumed at a ‘CBB’ press conference (via The Sun): “I will say this now – How that woman won Celebrity Big Brother when Jedward were sitting there, I have no idea!
“Public, I don’t know how you let that boring, Fag Ash Lil’ – with that I know now to be a rotten mouth about her about me – win. She shouldn’t have won. It should have been Jedward.”
She added: “I am a bit tired of people on ‘Loose Women’ winning.”
Coleen’s victory marks the second time a ‘Loose Women’ panellist has won ‘CBB’, five years after Denise Welch was crowned champion in 2012.
Katie Price was also recruited by the ITV daytime show months after she won her series in 2015.
Following her big win, Coleen admitted that being on ‘CBB’ a second time had helped her put her marital woes behind her, making her realise she still “needs” her husband, Ray Fensome.